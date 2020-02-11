LEWISTON — Suzanne Caron, a resident of Greene, has released the first in a series of children’s books titled “Winkle in the Lunchroom.”

In this story, Winkle, a young owl, is sad about being ignored by its classmates. Eventually, Winkle finds its super hero power, its voice. This leads to a courageous act, empowering the little owl. The illustrations are simple and portray Winkle’s feelings throughout the book.

Caron was recently invited to Geiger School to read. She brought along her book buddy, a stuffed Winkle, giving it to a child to hold during the reading to establish a stronger connection.

The book is available on Amazon or on the Barnes and Noble website. Anyone interested in booking a reading or for more information, contact Caron at 207-754-8417 or [email protected]

