LEWISTON — The University of Maine at Augusta has announced it will offer a certificate and an associate degree program in dental assisting at its UMA Lewiston Center.

An information session will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in Room 170 at UMA’s Lewiston Center, 51 Westminster St. If necessary, the snow date will be March 5, same time and location.

The opportunity to offer the dental assisting program at the UMA Lewiston Center is made possible through multiple funding sources, including a $100,000 grant through the University of Maine System’s Program Innovation Fund, a $50,000 grant from the Northeast Delta Dental Foundation, and a $25,000 grant received from the Libra Foundation. The grants will support UMA’s development of a portable dental clinic.

The information session will include a tour of UMA’s operations at the campus and information on the admissions process, financial aid and tuition and requirements.

Program faculty and admissions staff, will be on site to provide assistance to prospective students in completing the free UMA admissions application and the free application for Federal Student Financial Aid. Attendees can also learn about the various scholarships offered by UMA, including the Pine Tree State Pledge and UMA $10K that offer no cost, or low cost, tuition to qualified students.

While not required, anyone interested in attending is encouraged to register by calling 207-753-6600 or emailing [email protected].

