BOYS HOCKEY

LEWISTON 9, BANGOR 1: Ryan Pomerleau scored two goals and set up another, and Mason Beaudoin also had two goals to pace the Blue Devils past the Rams in Bangor.

Ben St. Laurent and Kurtis Pelletier contributed a goal and two assists each, and Brock Bergeron, Tyler Leger and Own Cox also scored for Lewiston (16-0). Drew St. Hilaire had three assists, and goalie Keegan McLaughlin made nine saves for the Blue Devils.

Dan McCarthy potted Bangor’s (7-7) only goal, and Jake Hirsh made 40 saves in the loss.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

LEWISTON 73, POLAND 60: Owen Vincent and Breck Gagnon paced the Blue Devils with 18 points apiece in a victory over the Knights in Poland.

Za’mond Smith added 10 points for Lewiston (4-0).

Kaylynn Cook and JJ McInnes each chipped in with 12 points for Poland (1-2), while Jacob Paradis finished the contest with 10 points.

LISBON 80, HALL-DALE/RICHMOND 63: The Greyhounds used a balanced attack to defeat Hall-Dale/Richmond in Farmingdale.

Sebastian Heimerl-Pomelow led Lisbon (3-1) with 18 points. Misty Coleman had 16 points, Kendrick Patten and Michael Farrington each had 14 and Lynn Feely scored 10 points in the win.

Jacob Maker led all scorers with 23 points for Hall-Dale/Richmond (2-2). Savannah Strout and James Gioia chipped in with eight points apiece.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

COLBY 72, BATES 61: The Mules (20-2, 7-2 NESCAC) opened with a 19-4 run, with eight points from Matt Hanna, AND led 48-28 at halftime in a conference win over the Bobcats (11-11, 3-5) in Waterville.

Hanna finished with 15 points, while Noah Tyson had 14 points and Alex Dorion added 13. Reserves Alec McGovern and Wallace Tucker added 10 apiece.

Jacob Iwowo and Tom Coyne led Bates with 19 points each.

