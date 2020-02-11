BOSTON – Dale Charles Bessey, 72, a resident of Jay passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, surrounded by his loving family, following complications after heart surgery. He was born Dec. 25, 1947 in Lewiston, the son of Charles Bessey and Mary (Culbert) Bessey.

He was a 1966 graduate of Livermore Falls High School. Dale served in the Army Reserves for six years. He worked through the years as a computer programmer and then as a retail clerk and manager at Paris Farmers Union in Jay, retiring in 2018.

On Sept. 12, 2009 in Jay, he married Candy Nelson. He enjoyed gardening, camping, hunting, family, taking his grandson Derek fishing and his conversations with his granddaughter, Meaghan. Dale and Candy enjoyed traveling together to the coast, Mount Blue State Park, Acadia and Myrtle Beach.

He is survived by his wife Candy Bessey of Jay; his daughter, Jaime Morin and husband Shawn of Milford, N.H., his son, Rowdy Bessey and wife Debora of Nashua, N.H.; grandchildren, Meaghan Morin, Derek and Luka Bessey; his mother-in-law, Maryann “Mimi” Nelson of Jay; sister-in-law, Judy Farrington and husband Robert of Jay, brother-in-law, Richard “Buddy” Nelson Jr. and wife Cindy of Lewiston, sister-in-law, Diane Nelson of Manchester, brother-in-law, and Thomas Donaghy of Carthage, N.C.; bestfriend, Waldo Souther of Livermore Falls; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; father-in-law, Richard H. “Dickie” Nelson; and brother-in-law, Michael J. “Spike” Nelson.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 14 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Visiting hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 13 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be to:

Finley Funeral Home,

15 Church Street,

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

to help the family with funeral expenses.

