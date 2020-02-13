LEWISTON – Richard H. Ricker, 87, of Lewiston, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at Montello Heights, following a long illness. Born in Lewiston on June 2, 1932, he was the son of Harold and Carmel Fecteau Ricker.

Educated in local schools, he was a veteran of the Korean War, serving in the U.S. Navy. After returning to Lewiston, he married the former Jacqueline Bureau on July 17, 1954. Richard worked as a supervisor at the Bates Mill for many years, and then worked as a custodian at St. Mary’s Hospital prior to his retirement.

Richard was very athletic in his younger years, enjoying golf, softball, and bowling. He was also very social, and over the years belonged to the Pastime Club, the Elks, the American Legion, and the Montagnards. He had a good-natured sense of humor, and enjoyed being the target of many pranks from his family.

A member of the former St. Mary’s Church, he is survived by his loving wife of Lewiston; a son, Stephen of Sabattus, two daughters, Sharon Grant of Lewiston, and Roxanne Ricker and her longtime companion Bruce McKay of Lisbon Falls; four grandchildren, Heather Grant, Brian Ricker, Kayla McKay, and Katrina Conlon and husband Dan; four great-grandchildren, Aiden Belskis, Cassia Ricker, Memphis Cole, and Dominic Hamann; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, Norman and George Ricker.

Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine St., Lewiston, on Thursday, 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Services will be at the funeral home on Friday, 11 a.m. Interment, St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donation and condolences may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made in his memory to the

American Cancer Society

P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

« Previous