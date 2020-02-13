NORWAY — Stephens Memorial Hospital’s recent arrival of a new CT system, called Revolution* EVO, arrived recently and patients are already benefiting from the advance technology and its ability to lower average radiation exposures during CT scans.
Tim Ingram, Director of Surgical and Ancillary Services states, “This CT System is going to allow us to confidently provide a high level of care to our patients. It is designed to improve productivity and accuracy, while ensuring a positive patient experience.” Today, more than 70 million computed tomography (CT) scans are done per year in the U.S. [note U.S. DATA ONLY…will need to localize if outside the U.S.] with tremendous clinical value in helping physicians to provide a fast and definitive diagnosis across a wide range of applications. CT is a non-invasive and expedient way to look inside the body at organs, soft tissues, vascular structures and bones using x-rays to generate very high resolution images of the body. It does this by rotating an x-ray source and detector around the patient as the patient is moved through the device.
With higher resolution than previous technologies, patients not only will get a more diagnostically accurate scan, but will also have a better experience during the procedure. Revolution EVO comes equipped with ASiR*, GE’s proprietary next generation low dose technology, which allows Stephens Memorial Hospital to provide high quality CT scans at low radiation dose⁰. Furthermore, clinicians can help reduce patient anxiety with Revolution EVO as:
The scanner’s unique design allows the operator to spend more time with the patient and less time in front of a computer in an operator’s room
Noise is reduced versus previous technologies making the experience more comfortable
Faster rotation speeds allow for shorter exam times
Patients Will Benefit from New Low-Dose CT System from GE at Stephens Memorial Hospital Revolution EVO delivers high definition imaging across the entire body, helping physicians make a confident diagnosis across variety of applications:
Cardiac exams
Brain imaging
Low dose, whole organ diagnosis and follow-up for oncology patients
Detailed bone imaging
Low dose scans for pediatric patients.
Stephens Memorial Hospital had the system installed on December 2, 2019 and is currently scanning patients.
