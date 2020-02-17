LOWELL, Massachusetts — Benjamin Dowe of New Gloucester has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. Dowe is majoring in chemical engineering.

To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have completed no fewer than 12 graded credits for the semester and earned at least a 3.25 grade-point average with no grade lower than C and without any incompletes.

PLATTEVILLE, Wisconsin — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville celebrated commencement ceremonies Dec. 14 in Williams Fieldhouse. Kyle Simmons of Lewiston received a degree in political science.

CARLISLE, Pennsylvania — Maeve Hickey, a first-year computer science major at Dickinson College, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester. A graduate of Mt. Blue High School, she is the daughter of John and Kathleen Hickey of Chesterville.

TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — Briley Shea Bell of Lewiston was named to the University of Alabama deans list for fall 2019. She was named to the list with an academic record of 3.5 or above.

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy has released the names of area students named to the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement in the first semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. Students named to the dean’s list earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

Area students included: Benjamin Butterfield, marine systems engineering major, from Phillips; Cordell Ellis, power engineering operations major, from New Vineyard, and Deaken Trask, marine engineering technology major, from Wilton.

SPRINGFIELD, Massachusetts — Cameron Cox, has been named to the President’s List at Western New England University for the fall semester 2019. Cox is working toward a BSE in civil engineering. Students are named to the list for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher.

ROANOKE, Virginia — Gabriella Liane Kroger, a senior studio art major at Hollins University, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019 fall semester. To attain this distinction, students must earn at least a 3.5 average on a 4.0 grading scale.

Kroger is the daughter of John and Christina Kroger of Roanoke, Virginia, formerly of Peru.

WALTHAM, Massachusetts — Carly Drischler, Lisbon High School Class of 2019, has been named to Bentley University’s fall 2019 dean’s list. To be named, a full-time student must have a grade point average of 3.3 or higher with no course grade below 2.0 during the term.

