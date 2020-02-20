The Maine Educational Opportunity Center will be hosting a FREE workshop entitled Essentials of College Planning for adults 19 & over at the following times and locations:

• Rumford UMA Center, 60 Lowell St, on Thursday, February 13 at 10 a.m. & 11 a.m.

• South Paris UMA Center, 232 Main Street, on Monday, February 24 at 10 a.m. & 11 a.m.

• South Paris UMA Center, 232 Main Street, on Monday, March 2 at 10 a.m.

To register or for more information, call 1-800-281-3703 or visit us on the web at http://meoc.maine.edu.

Who We Are:

MEOC is funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Education. The program helps qualified adults make the transition towards a college education. MEOC, which is housed at the University of Maine, provides assistance to adults living in Maine and helps them go to whichever college or university they choose.

Services Provided:

All MEOC services are FREE!

* GED/SAT Preparation

* College Planning

* Referrals/Advocacy

* Career Advising

* Financial Aid Advising

* College Admissions Process

* Application Fee Waivers for Qualified Adults

Our Work in Action:

MEOC successfully placed 1,073 Maine adults in different colleges last year.

How to Participate:

The starting point for all MEOC participants is The Essentials of College Planning, a FREE interactive workshop that outlines the four steps in the college process: admissions, financial aid, career planning, and study skills. The workshop lasts approximately 2 – 3 hours. Pre-registration is required.

All workshops are subject to change. For more information or to register call: 1-800-281-3703. In complying with letter and spirit of applicable laws and in pursuing its own goals of diversity, the University of Maine System shall not discriminate on the grounds of race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, including transgender status or gender expression, national origin or citizenship status, age, disability, or veterans status in employment, education, and all other areas of the University. The University provides reasonable accommodations to qualified individuals with disabilities upon request. Questions and complaints about discrimination in any area of the University should be directed to the Director of Equal Opportunity, the University of Maine, 5754 North Stevens Hall, Room 101, Orono, ME 04469-5754, telephone (207) 581-1226, TTY (207) 581-9484.

