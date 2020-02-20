Norwich

NORTHFIELD, VT – Emily K. Blackshaw of Norway, has been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Fall 2019 semester. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean’s List honors are noted on the official transcript each term earned.

Emmanuel

BOSTON, MA – Emmanuel College has named Patrick Carty of Sweden, to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2019 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Western New England

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Emily Lake, of Naples, has been named to the Dean’s List at Western New England University for the Fall Semester 2019. Students are named to the Dean’s List for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.30 or higher. Lake is working toward a BSE in Mechanical Engineering.

Maine Maritime

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy recently named the following local students to the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement in the first semester of the 2019-2020 academic year: Katelyn Smith, Marine Science, of West Poland: George Menezes, International Business & Logistics of Harrison; Robert Jewell, Marine Engineering Technology, South Paris; and Daniel Rounds, Marine Engineering Technology, South Waterford. Students named to the Dean’s List earn a grade point average of 3.3 or above on a 4.0 scale.

