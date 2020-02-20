ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 2,572 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,754 are from Maine, 743 are from 30 other states and 75 are from 31 countries other than the U.S.
Listed below are students who received Dean’s List honors for fall 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Please note that some students have requested that their information not be released; therefore, their names are not included.
Bridgton: Morgan MacNeil, Douglas Mayo, Matthew Mayo, Haley Usilton
Casco: Emily Jackson
Harrison: Gunnar Docos, Nick Soucy
Naples: Daria Bosworth, Lily Charpentier, Catherine Christiansen, Marcus Devoe, Abby Scott-Mitchell
Albany Township: Torie Hamel
Bethel: Emily Hanscom, Brynne Speakman, Souix Tuttle
Bryant Pond: Ray Mills, James Newkirk
Denmark: Owen Burk
Fryeburg: Casey Kneissler, Spencer Thomas
Greenwood: Samuel Stone
Hartford: Tucker Olsen
Hebron: Zane Dustin, Victoria Eichorn, Nathan Godbout, Tyler Punch, Pooja Rawat
Hiram: Abigail Mosson
Lovell: Mariah Davis
Norway: Brian Cook, Malik Geiger, Luck Haviland, Kelton Loper, Nate McNutt, Julyan West, Christian Wynott
Otisfield: Alex Lavorati
South Paris: Madi Bangs, Sarah Grillo, Lauren Keisman, Nathanael Shaw, Haid Tanous
Sumner: Maggie Bragg, Bri Damon, Reilley Hicks
Waterford: Avery Elliott
West Paris: Kristina Wilson
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Feb. 20
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford goes low-tech to address ‘forever chemicals’
-
The Bethel Citizen
Bethel Pathway to extend, connect to MLT trails
-
The Bethel Citizen
Sports
-
The Bethel Citizen
AFCI News