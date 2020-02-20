ORONO — The University of Maine recognized 2,572 students for achieving Dean’s List honors in the fall 2019 semester. Of the students who made the Dean’s List, 1,754 are from Maine, 743 are from 30 other states and 75 are from 31 countries other than the U.S.

Listed below are students who received Dean’s List honors for fall 2019, completing 12 or more credit hours in the semester and earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Please note that some students have requested that their information not be released; therefore, their names are not included.

Bridgton: Morgan MacNeil, Douglas Mayo, Matthew Mayo, Haley Usilton

Casco: Emily Jackson

Harrison: Gunnar Docos, Nick Soucy

Naples: Daria Bosworth, Lily Charpentier, Catherine Christiansen, Marcus Devoe, Abby Scott-Mitchell

Albany Township: Torie Hamel

Bethel: Emily Hanscom, Brynne Speakman, Souix Tuttle

Bryant Pond: Ray Mills, James Newkirk

Denmark: Owen Burk

Fryeburg: Casey Kneissler, Spencer Thomas

Greenwood: Samuel Stone

Hartford: Tucker Olsen

Hebron: Zane Dustin, Victoria Eichorn, Nathan Godbout, Tyler Punch, Pooja Rawat

Hiram: Abigail Mosson

Lovell: Mariah Davis

Norway: Brian Cook, Malik Geiger, Luck Haviland, Kelton Loper, Nate McNutt, Julyan West, Christian Wynott

Otisfield: Alex Lavorati

South Paris: Madi Bangs, Sarah Grillo, Lauren Keisman, Nathanael Shaw, Haid Tanous

Sumner: Maggie Bragg, Bri Damon, Reilley Hicks

Waterford: Avery Elliott

West Paris: Kristina Wilson

