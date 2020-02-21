Sun Journal reporters Randy Whitehouse and Adam Robinson examine Saturday’s regional finals.
The Oxford Hills girls meet Portland in the Class AA North final at 2 p.m., and the Edward Little boys face Deering at 3:45 p.m. Both games are at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.
In the Class C South title games at the Augusta Civic Center, the Winthrop girls play Boothbay at 6 p.m., and the Winthrop boys battle Waynflete at 7:45 p.m.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Turner to vote on ‘accident’ outlawing on-site alcohol consumption and sale
-
Maine
‘Cult’ leader Gary Blankenship loses eviction fight in St. Agatha
-
The Rangeley Highlander
It Takes a Village to Make a Village… we are talkin’ the impressive “Gnome Village” at the Trails Center
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Fire damages Sabattus home; no injuries reported
-
Nation / World
Weinstein rape trial jury indicates it is split on most serious counts