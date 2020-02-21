Sun Journal reporters Randy Whitehouse and Adam Robinson examine Saturday’s regional finals.

The Oxford Hills girls meet Portland in the Class AA North final at 2 p.m., and the Edward Little boys face Deering at 3:45 p.m. Both games are at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland.

In the Class C South title games at the Augusta Civic Center, the Winthrop girls play Boothbay at 6 p.m., and the Winthrop boys battle Waynflete at 7:45 p.m.

