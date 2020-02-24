Conservation reserve program deadline near

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reminds agricultural producers interested in the Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) 2020 general sign-up that there is less than two weeks before the enrollment deadline of Feb. 28. The sign-up is available to farmers and private landowners who are either enrolling for the first time or re-enrolling for another 10- to 15-year term.

Farmers and ranchers who enroll in CRP receive yearly rental payments for voluntarily establishing long-term, resource-conserving plant species, such as approved grasses or trees (known as “covers”), which can control soil erosion, improve water quality and develop wildlife habitat on marginally productive agricultural lands.

To enroll in CRP, contact the local FSA county office or visit fsa.usda.gov/crp. To locate the local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/service-locator.

Anti-bullying panel discussion offered in Lewiston

LEWISTON — The Lewiston Youth Advisory Council will host an anti-bullying panel discussion at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, at the Geiger Elementary School, 601 College St., Lewiston. This event is free and open to the public.

The LYAC’s Hope Rubito, Brea Mathieu and Ryleigh Emmert, along with community members Chantel Pettengill, Jeanne Raymond and Dottie Perham-Whittier, will share personal bullying experiences. Miss Maine, Carolyn Brady, will issue a “Call for Kindness.”

There will be a question and answer opportunity for community input toward bullyproofing Lewiston.

Oxford Rec is hosting Winter Fun Day

OXFORD — The Oxford Recreation Department will host a Winter Fun Day from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Community Center.

A family skate will be held from noon to 3 p.m., weather permitting. There will be a warming fire and making S’mores.

A spaghetti dinner will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Cost will be adults, $7; children, $3; and under age 3, free.

An alcohol-free dance will follow from 7 to 10 p.m. Music will be provided by MC Shawn Knowlan.

Snowshoe in Crooked River Forest

HARRISON — Loon Echo Land Trust is joining forces with the Portland Water District and Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife for a “Partnership” snowshoe from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 29, at LELT’s Crooked River Forest at Intervale Preserve.

Participants will have an opportunity to learn from the experts who work to protect land, water and wild communities in the Maine and the Lake Region while exploring a conserved forest. The snowshoe route offers opportunities to view the Crooked River, Sebago Lake’s largest tributary and the home to landlocked Atlantic Salmon and brook trout.

The event is free, however registration is required online at www.lelt.org/events or by calling 207-647-4352. Participants should be prepared for 2.5 hours of moderate to strenuous activity outdoors. Snowshoes or other traction will be required. Snowshoes are available for participants to use for free.

Second bus may be added for Boston Flower Show

OXFORD — The Oxford Recreation Department is now taking a standby list for the Boston Flower Show on March 13. The first bus is full. If there are enough registrations, a second vehicle will be used. Deadline to sign up is Sunday, March 1. For more information, call 207-539-8094.

Vintage motorcycle enthusiasts to gather at Wilton church

WILTON — The second annual Mid Winter Vintage MotoCycle Maineia gathering will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 59 High St.

Plans are for a potluck lunch, lots of chatter, bench racing and tall tales of riding and restoration adventures. People are welcome to bring small, leak-free motorbikes to display and items for a mini swap meet. There are hopes of having a showing of old motorcycle movies and clips as well.

The event is free and open to anyone with an interest in old motorcycles, regardless of brand. If there is a winter storm watch or warning for that day, the meeting will be moved to Sunday, March 8. For more information, contact Jack at 607-434-4902 or [email protected]

