LEWISTON – Pauline Rita Turcotte, of Lewiston, passed away at CMMC on Thursday Feb. 20, 2020, at 7:05 a.m., surrounded by her loving family. Pauline was born in Lewiston on Nov. 2 1935.

She was will be happy to join her husband of 64 years Alexander.

She is survived by her son, Gary and his wife Connie, daughter, Jane and wife Skye; grandchildren, Scott and wife Elizabeth, Steve, Ashley, Allison and husband Gabriel; and seven great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Madisyn, Connor, Tyler, Finn and two on the way.

The craft stores and Bingo centers will miss her, not to forget the longs ride on a Sunday. Spending time with her family and her cat, Mittens. She had her own way of making everyone that she came across feel so special and loved. Her warm hugs and endless supply of cookies. She will be dearly missed.

