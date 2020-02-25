NORTH CONWAY, N.H. – On Feb. 18, 2020, Shirley A. Watson passed away peacefully at the Merriman House in North Conway, N.H. She was 84.

Shirley was born in North Conway, N.H. on March 3, 1935 to William and Elsie Lamprey Carlson.

Shirley grew up in North Conway and graduated from Kennett High School in 1953.

In October of 1953 she married Corliss Watson and moved to Fryeburg.

Shirley was a bookkeeper for the family businesses. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a den mother for the Cub Scouts.

Shirley’s favorite pastime was bowling and she also loved to snowmobile and camp with friends. She loved to travel and enjoyed winters in Florida. She loved watching her grandchildren play sports.

Shirley leaves behind her daughter, Sheila and her husband Jock Smith, her son, Clyde and wife Twyla Watson, and daughter, Teresa and husband Bob Prouty; grandchildren and spouses Hallie and Steve Kenny, Dan and Kerry Smith, Gabe Watson and Jess, Gus and Melissa Watson, Craig and Megan Barry, Kevin Barry, Kristen and Adam Charest, and Erin and Joey Sarcia; great grandchildren are Ryan, Shawn, Elizabeth, Emily, Alyssa, Owen, Colin, Sophia, Isabelle, Cole, Emma, Paige, Maddie, Noah, Campbell, Kallen, Nyla, Brie, Kylie, Reagan, and Ariyah. She is also survived by her sister, Gloria; niece Doreen Middleton; brother, Richard Carlson, sister-in-law Charlotte Eastman; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Corliss.

A special thank you for all the wonderful meals to Mary and Dean, her wonderful home caregivers Carolyn, Theresa, Susan, Shari and to the nurses and staff at the Merriman House for the excellent care she received there.

A celebration of life will be in the spring.

Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home 9 Warren Street, Fryeburg, ME 04037.

Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.woodfuneralhome.org

If desired, in lieu of flowers, friends can make a memorial contribution to the

Fryeburg Fireman’s Fund

P.O. Box 251

Fryeburg, ME 04037

