Central Maine Power’s planned corridor is bad for the state’s environment. According to an article “CMP pulls web page after incorrectly claiming environmental groups back Corridor,” not a single environmental group endorsed CMP’s corridor, including the Natural Resources Council of Maine, the Sierra Club and more.

CMP is spending millions trying to convince Maine voters that this project is somehow good for the state, but I just don’t trust a word CMP says.

Those folks who care about the environment should join the state’s environmental community in opposing CMP’s corridor. Their voices will be heard at the ballot box in November.

Theresa York, Farmington

