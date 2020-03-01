Androscoggin County

Auburn

• David Nobles, 38, of Lewiston, on a charge of theft, 8:06 p.m. Saturday, at Walmart.

• James Pelham, 48, transient, on a charge of criminal trespassing, 10:43 p.m. Saturday, at the intersection of Academy and High streets.

• Ryan Brissette, 41, of Poland, on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 11:39 p.m. Saturday, on Court Street.

Lewiston

• Andrew Palmer, 34, of Lewiston, on charges of domestic violence assault, obstruction of government administration, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and disorderly conduct, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at 405 Sabattus St.

• Adam Dupuis, 26, of Limington, on a charge of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 12:49 a.m. Sunday, at the Ramada Inn on Pleasant Street.

