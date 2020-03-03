LEWISTON – Eleanor “Ellie” Morin, 79, a resident of Lewiston, Maine, died peacefully on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, with her loving family by her side. Born in Lewiston, Maine, Ellie was the daughter of Murray and Almedia Fitzherbert. She attended Auburn schools and was a majorette for Edward Little High School. She loved playing the accordion and getting together with family and friends to play cards. She was always the life of the party, especially with her sister, Jean.

In 1970, Ellie became queen of Le Montagnard National Snowshoe Convention, a prestigious award and recognition. She was a member of the Ladies Auxillary for both The American Legion Post 153 and VFW Post 1603.

Ellie is survived by her children, Michael Garey and his wife Jackie, Scott Garey and his wife Tammy, and Brenda Longtin and her companion Paul Robitaille; her beloved Grandchildren, Jeff Daniels, Marcy Tavano and her husband Jeff, Jen St. Jean and her husband Ryan, Lisa Jones and her husband Andrew, Robbie Garey, Jeff Ramos and his fiancé Joni, Jenna Ramos, and Nick and Nolan Garey; her Great Grandchildren, Caden Garey, Lukas and Logan Tavano, and Jameson and Briella Ramos. Ellie was predeceased by her husband, Willie Morin, her sisters Shirley and Jean, and most recently her son Ronald Garey.

Visitation will be Friday, March 6 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn, located at 217 Turner St., in Auburn, with a memorial service to follow. Arrangements are under the care and direction of The Fortin Group Auburn. Please visit www.thefortingroupauburn.com to leave heartfelt condolences for Eleanor’s family.

