UMF

FARMINGTON — The University of Maine at Farmington announces its Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points.

The following local students have been named to the Dean’s List: Mark Mayo of Bridgton, Kali Litchfield, Maren Lowell and Abby Shields of Buckfield, Marissa Morissette of Casco, Reece Kneissler of Fryeburg, Paige Dutterer of Greenwood, Sam Levasseur of Harrison, Laney Randolph of Hartford, Taryn Schorr of Hebron, Spencer Davis and Twilight Smart-Benson of Mechanic Falls, Madeleine Tiner, and Emma Wallace of Minot, Marie Martin, Miles Stevens and Erika Whitman of Norway, Emmy Corbett and Krystin Paine of Otisfield, Hope Akers and McKayla Marois of Oxford, Emily Lathrop and Halie Page of South Paris, Alyssa Morin of Waterford, Kimberly Smith of West Paris and Melissa Wood of West Poland.

Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, CT — The University of Hartford is pleased to announce that Brianna Warren of Casco has been named to its President’s List, signified by a 3.75 GPA or higher, for Fall 2019.

Northern Vermont

JOHNSON/LYNDONVILLE, VT — Zac Mercauto of Fryeburg, a student at Northern Vermont University, was named to the President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. Students who achieve a 4.00 semester average are placed on the President’s List.

Husson

BANGOR — The following local students have been named to the Fall 2019 Honors List at Husson University. Students who make the Honors List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Kylie Grace Nielsen of Mechanic Falls,is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Psychology program.

Cora Caitlin Hooker of Oxford,is a junior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

Jarrod A. Taylor of South Paris,is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

Parker James LaFrance of West Paris, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Undeclared program.

The following local students have been named to the Fall 2019 Dean’s List at Husson University. Students who make the Dean’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.60 to 3.79 during the period.

Nicholas Scott Buffington of Norway, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program.

Sydni L. Rice of South Paris, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Sport Management program.

The following students have been named to the Fall 2019 President’s List at Husson University. Students who make the President’s List must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.80 to 4.0 during the period.

Meredith F. Mathieu of Hebron, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production program.

Tyler J. Cameron of Norway, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Audio Engineering program.

Jason Paradis of Otisfield, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Undeclared program.

Evin James Cameron of Oxford, is a first-year student who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Communications Technology with a concentration in Video Production program.

Cody Philip Kalinka of Poland, is a senior who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice program.

Madison L. Porter of Sumner, is a sophomore who is currently enrolled in Husson’s Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science/Doctor of Physical Therapy (DPT) program.

