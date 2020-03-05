LEWISTON – Normand O. Bureau, 88, passed peacefully in his home on March 1, 2020, supported by lots of love from his family.

Norm was born in Waterville, Maine, on Jan. 21, 1932, the son of Joseph and Helena (Langlois) Bureau. He was one of seven children and was raised in the Lewiston-Auburn area. He graduated from St. Dominic High School in 1951, participating on the hockey, baseball and tennis teams.

He married Irene J. Breton on Sept. 6, 1954, and together they raised seven children.

He actively served in the U.S. Marine Corps from August 1950 through April 1952, in the First 90mm Aircraft Artillery Gun Battalion during the Korean War.

Norm was well known for his hockey and police affiliations. He was instrumental in elevating the Lewiston-Auburn area to the ice hockey powerhouse that it is today. He played hockey for St. Dom’s as a teenager, for Bates Manufacturing from 1952 to 1956, and the Waterville Bruins from 1957 to 1959. To capitalize on the depth of hockey talent in the Lewiston/Auburn area, Norm established the L & A Twins Hockey semi-pro team in 1961. He served as the organization’s first president and became well-known for his reputation as a fierce competitor. He served as a President of the New England Amateur Hockey Association, Director for the U.S. Amateur Hockey Association, Referee in Chief of the New England Amateur Hockey Association, and head coach of the State Champion (1976-1977) Lewiston High School hockey team. Norm also officiated many high school and college hockey games as well as the Maine Nordiques and Maine Mariners. For his local contributions to the sport, he was inducted into the Lewiston-Auburn Sports Hall of Fame and St. Dominic High School Sports Hall of Fame.

He became a Maine State Trooper in October 1959 and served until June 1979. He worked in many areas of the state police including: Patrol officer, traffic division, radio repairs, and cadre at the state police academy. In 1971 he was appointed as detective and was the first trooper to be assigned as an auto theft Investigator. In 2011 he was recognized by the State of Maine and bestowed the Legendary Trooper award. Because Norm was fluent in French, the State Police placed him in charge of security at the highly controversial 1965 Mohammad Ali-Sonny Liston fight. As a result, Norm had a bird’s eye view of the “phantom punch” that will forever live on in boxing history.

After retirement from the state police in 1979, Norm was appointed Sheriff of Androscoggin County by Governor Joseph Brennan. He later also worked as equipment manager for Bates College athletics department. He was the first of three generations of state troopers, with his son and two grandsons following in his footsteps.

He served as director and past president of St. Pierre Credit Union (now called Community Credit Union).

Norm was involved with The Maine Quebec Winter Carnival for 10 years, serving as president of the Maine Council for the last two years.

He obtained his pilot’s license in 1990 and worked at Twitchell’s Air Field in Turner. Later while visiting his daughter, who was teaching at Guantanamo Naval Base in Cuba, he was able to fly a private plane over the base.

Norm’s priority was family and friends. While raising his family, he enjoyed camping and cross country trips in the family camper. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone and tackle any project. He enjoyed building model airplanes and would display them at the yearly air shows at Brunswick Naval Air Station. He later donated his collection to the Maine Air Museum in Bangor. After retiring, he and Irene spent their winters in Port. St. Lucie, Florida, where a new circle of close friends emerged. He enjoyed family gatherings, traveling to Boothbay Harbor with family and friends, and playing competitive golf, bocce or shuffleboard with his Florida friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his wife, Irene, of 65 years; daughters, Janet Bureau and spouse, Marcel Gagne; Diane Rottier and spouse, Rick; Debora Royer and spouse, Steven; sons, Thomas and spouse, Jane; Daniel and spouse, Janice; John and spouse, Michelle; Jim and spouse Rebecca. He also leaves 18 grandchildren: Jessica Gagne, Katie Gagne, Kris Gagne, Joe Bureau, Michelle Aitken, Renee Bureau, Tom Bureau, James Beal, Adam Beal, Bret Bureau, Justin Bureau, Michael Rottier, Andrew Rottier, Kayla Royer, Sadie Royer, Calvin Bureau, Kylie Bureau and Hannah Bureau; eight great-grandchildren; four sisters, Jacqueline Madore, Jeannine Carini, Angie Pellerin and Madeleine Cote.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Helena Bureau; his sister, Marielle Leblanc and brother, Reverend Germaine Bureau.

The family would like to thank staff from VA Home Based Care and Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice for the wonderful and attentive care dad received when at home and the Hospice House.

Services have been entrusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services. 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine, 04210 (207) 783-8545.

Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020, from 4:30-7:30 p.m., at The Fortin Group/Auburn. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 9, 2020, at 10 a.m., at The Basilica of Ss. Peter and Paul lower chapel followed by interment at St. Peters Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be sent to one of the following:

St. Dominic Academy

121 Gracelawn Road

Auburn, ME 04210

Androscoggin’s

Hospice House

15 Strawberry Ave.

Lewiston, ME 04240

The Maine State

Troopers Foundation

22 Meadow Rd

Augusta, ME 04330

