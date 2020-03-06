BANGOR — The following area students have been named to the fall 2019 honors list at Husson University. Students who make the honors list must carry at least 12 graded credit hours during the semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 to 3.59 during the period.

Auburn: Caitlin Star Johnson, Trisaint L. Wabwende, Leighton E. Girardin, Lillian Gabrielle Bosse.

Dixfield: Ashley Perreault.

Farmington: Adelle H. Foss, Abigail Barbara McCarthy.

Greene: Ashley Taylor Blouin.

Jay: Mason C. Shink, Natalie C. Luce.

Lewiston: Kelly A. Griffin, Meagan E. Gosselin, Caroline E. Johnson, Chantel A. Howe, Erica Iwalani Lemieux.

Mechanic Falls: Kylie Grace Nielsen.

Mexico: KyLee J. Pelletier.

New Gloucester: Justice Bowie.

Oxford: Cora Caitlin Hooker.

Rangeley: Leonardo J. Perez.

Raymond: Delaney Kay Ennis.

Rumford: Alexys Nichole Duguay.

Sabattus: Katelyn Christine Cloutier.

South Paris: Jarrod A. Taylor.

Topsham: Jared Douglas Walpole Balser.

Turner: Kassie Lee Murch.

West Paris: Parker James LaFrance.

Winthrop: Shie Aubrie Smith, Cassaundra Ann Harmatys, Spencer Thomas Steele, Alec Jean Brown.

