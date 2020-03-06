LEWISTON – Marguerite M. Thibault, 90, of Lewiston, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.

She was born in Lewiston on Jan. 10, 1930, the daughter of the late Louis P. Sr. and Ernestine (Hamann) Gagne.

Marguerite attended St. Peter’s elementary school and graduated from St. Dominic High School (Academy) as class president in 1948.

Marguerite married Ronald “Ray” N. Thibault on Sept. 6, 1954 at Sts. Peter and Paul Basilica in Lewiston, who passed away on Sept. 20, 1996.

Marguerite worked several jobs with La Librarie Francaise, Raytheon, Leblanc’s clothing, her own day care and retired after many years as a medical secretary for the offices of Drs. Morissette, Grimes and Tiongson.

She enjoyed camping for many summers with her husband at Old Orchard Beach. She enjoyed family gatherings, knitting, shopping, traveling and playing cards with her sisters and friends.

Marguerite was most happy when taking care of family, friends and neighbors in need, making sure they took their meds, providing transportation, shopping for necessary items and providing special prayers with her team and novenas. Her caring made the world a better place.

Marguerite is survived by three sons and two daughters, Laurier Thibault and his wife Diane (Bernier) of Lewiston, Richard Thibault and his wife Kay (Hwang) of Houston, Gerald Thibault and his partner Jessica Phelps of Lewiston, Michelle Burke and her husband Michael, Nancy Ingerson and her husband Earle; eight grandchildren, Nicole, Christopher, Michael, Matthew, Jaymi and Derek Thibault and Angela and John Burke; five great-grandsons, Mason Burke and Matthew Thibault, William Furlong, Baxter Thibault and Brandon Taylor; one brother, Andre Gagne and his wife Monique, a sister, Denise Morin; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Caron; a special friend, Stella Murphy; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents; sisters, Yvette Williams, Cecile Rancourt and Julie St. Pierre, and by a brother,Louis P. Gagne II.

A Funeral Mass honoring Marguerite’s life will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church. Committal prayers will then follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the Pinette Dillingham and Lynch Funeral Home 305 Alfred A. Plourde Parkway in Lewiston. 784-4023.

Those wishing to make a donation in Marguerite’s memory may do so to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital or to Androscoggin Home Health.

