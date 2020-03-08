Flashback is a regular Monday feature highlighting life in the past in the Lewiston-Auburn area. If you have more information about today’s image, share it on the Lewiston Public Library’s website here.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Wrestling
High school wrestling: Oxford Hills’ Jeffrey Worster finishes runner-up at New Englands
-
Encore
Looking Back on March 9
-
Sun Spots
Wanted: Mom’s recipes for Mother’s Day story
-
Dear Abby
Man cuts all ties to family after the death of his dog
-
Horoscope
Virgo: Your ability to persuade will help in motivating others