A photo of Lewiston Falls Academy in Auburn, with the statue of Edward Little in front. The date is unknown. What is known is that Edward Little founded the private academy in 1834 with the donation of 9 acres of his own property. The original building had a different roof, so we can guess this photo was taken after a fire in 1884 that led to renovations to the building. The school later became a public school and eventually Edward Little High School. The statue of Edward Little by Maine sculptor Franklin Simmons was placed on Oct. 11, 1877, and moved to the new Edward Little High School on the side of Goff Hill when completed in 1961. Community Little Theatre now owns and uses the building on Academy Street. The Gridley Barrows Collection, Lewiston Public Library

