LEWISTON — Planning is underway for the Central Maine Community College Education Foundation 13th annual dinner Wednesday, April 15, at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center by Wyndham Lewiston, 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston
The foundation will honor the accomplishments and contributions of students, faculty, staff and community supporters.
The event is also a major fundraiser for the scholarship fund.
Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities or more information about the annual dinner should contact Roger Philippon at 207-755-5357 or [email protected] Information is also available online at www.cmcc.edu.
