Planning for the Central Maine Community College Education Foundation’s 13th annual dinner April 15 are, from left, seated, Christine Bosse, foundation board chair, Heather Seymour, CMCC director of communications,  and Michele Tribou, foundation board member; standing, Roger Philippon, CMCC dean of planning and public affairs, and Ron Lebel, foundation board member. Missing are board member Celeste Yakawonis and Barb Owen, dean of human resources and assistant to the president.

LEWISTON — Planning is underway for the Central Maine Community College Education Foundation 13th annual dinner Wednesday, April 15, at the Ramada Hotel & Conference Center by Wyndham Lewiston, 490 Pleasant St., Lewiston

The foundation will honor the accomplishments and contributions of students, faculty, staff and community supporters.

The event is also a major fundraiser for the scholarship fund.

Anyone interested in sponsorship opportunities or more information about the annual dinner should contact Roger Philippon at 207-755-5357 or [email protected] Information is also available online at www.cmcc.edu.

 

 

 

 

 

