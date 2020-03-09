AUBURN — The student instructors at the Maine School of Yoga are ready to show the public what they have learned by hosting a number of free community yoga classes at the Auburn Public Library. Each one-hour session can accommodate 15 participants with seven available times.

Below is the schedule of classes.

Friday, April 17: 9:30-10:30 a.m. with Kaela; 11 a.m. to noon with Sara; 4-5 p.m. with Alana; and 5:30-6:30 p.m. with Mike.

Saturday, April 18: 9:30-10:30 a.m. with Sam; 11 a.m.-noon with Alida; and 12:30-1:30 p.m. with Niki.

The Maine School of Yoga was founded by Tisha Bremner. She holds yoga teacher certifications from Deep Peace Yoga as well as YOGASpirit® Studios and is continuing her exploration of the facets of yoga by attending several advanced intensive workshops each year.

Participants can register by calling the library at 207-333-6640.

