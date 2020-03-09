SABATTUS — Joline Bell announces trips for seniors coming up in 2020. All seniors are welcome.

Tuesday, April 28, and Tuesday, May 5: travel to New England’s newest casino, Encore, near the Boston Harbor; $44 bus and driver gratuity plus bingo on the bus.

Tuesday, May 19: Tribute to Carole King, Danversport Yacht Club, Danvers, Mass. Cost, $112.

Tuesday, July 21: On Golden Pond Tour starting with Canterbury Shaker Village, lunch at Walter’s Basin followed by a boat ride on Squam Lake where the movie was filmed. Cost, $124.

Thursday, Aug. 20: the Texas Tenors, Live in Concert; Swansea, Mass. Cost, $130.

Sept. 12 to 20: Mackinaw City, Michigan, including Mackinaw city guided carriage tour, Soo Locks, Kawadin Sault Casino. Stops along the way. Passport needed.

Oct. 6 and 7: Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos, Connecticut. Cost, $130.

Sunday, Oct. 18: Lake Pearl dinner show, Wrentham, Mass., featuring music from both sides of the Atlantic — the Beatles, Dave Clark Five, Rolling Stones, Herman’s Hermits, Simon and Garfunkel, Beach Boys, Mamas and the Papas, Paul Revere and the Raiders and more. Cost, $124.

Tuesday, Nov. 17: Dinner show at Venus de Milo, Swansea, Mass. Music from The Carpenters, Abba, 5th Dimension and more. Cost, $125.

Dec. 6-7: White Mountain Hotel and Resort Christmas special, includes transportation, two shows, three meals and shopping at the village and outlets. Cost, $294.

May 26-June 6, 2021: 11-day trip to Alaska by land, sea and rail. Call for more details.

Joline Bell represents Sabattus Seniors, First Auburn Seniors, New Auburn Seniors and Robin Dow Seniors. Seniors wishing to take a trip do not have to belong to a senior group. For more information, call Joline at 207-375 4627.

