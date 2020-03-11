St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center

Kami Lou Milligan, a girl to Melanie McDiffett and Justin Milligan of Rumford, Jan. 8. Sibling, Spencer Milligan; grandparents, Billi McDiffett, Rumford, Patricia Milligan, Andover, Dave Milligan, Rumford, Brian Hale, Colorado Springs, Colo.; great-grandparents, Earl and Verna Massie, Jamestown, Kan., Dale and Joy Rice, Winthrop.

Emma Ann Huston, a girl to Marie Weston and David Huston Jr. of Rumford, Jan. 14.

Stephens Memorial Hospital

Lila Jean White, a girl to Cody White and Courtney Lowell of South Paris, Dec. 10. Grandparents, William and Michelle Lowell, Buckfield, Dwayne White, Livermore, Jodi McCafferty, Buckfield.

Ava Grace White, a girl to Heather Libby and Dale White of West Paris, Dec. 12. Siblings, Ryder, Roy; grandparents, Raymond Libby, Buckfield, Christina Libby, Brewer, Karen and Shane Stewart, Wilton.

Thompson Reed and Kinsleigh Jane Hammel, twins to Tina and John Hammel of Oxford, Dec. 14. Siblings; Logan, Anderson; grandparents, Dolly and Kim Tripp, Oxford, Joan and Bob Hammel, Woodstock.

Lyla Rae Castonguay, a girl to Aiko Castonguay and Tyler Crocker of Sumner, Dec. 18. Grandparents, Lisa Castonguay, Oxford, Jason Brooke, Oxford, Michelle Stevens, West Paris, John Elsman, West Paris.

Ella Marie Bottomley, a girl to Scott and Amy Bottomley of Bethel, Dec. 24. Grandparents, Peter and Susanne Young, Northfield, VT, Todd and Kathy Bottomley, Keene, N.H.

Logan Matthew Ryan, a boy to Teresa Webber and Jeremy Ryan of Sumner, Dec. 31. Siblings, Dawson Ryan, Trevor Ryan, Connor Ryan; grandparents, Alan and Susan Webber, Sumner, Kevin Ryan, Hartford, Pam Ryan, Norridgewock.

Ashlyn Rose Hanscom, a girl to Johanna Gardner and Adam Hanscom of Bethel, Jan. 7. Siblings, Aiden, Allister; grandparents, Alan Indermuehle and Cynthia Gardner, Lewiston, Brian Hanscom and Wendy Hanscom, Newry.

