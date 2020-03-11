AUGUSTA — University of Maine at Augusta Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the fall 2019 full-time dean’s list. Students eligible must earn a 3.25 grade point average for the given semester and must be enrolled full time.

Area students who attained the dean’s list are:

Androscoggin

Auburn: Joshua Caron, Jerrie Doerr, Quinlan Dubois, Ernesto Ernesto, Emily Grieve, Jake Pelletier, Noah Pelletier, Kathryn Peterson, Justin Trottier; Greene: Drew Greco; Leeds: Zachary Emmons, Kyle Knight, Andrea Varney; Lewiston: Nathan Deshaies, Andy Frechette, Bill Reed, Lynda Wylde; Lisbon: Seth Adams; Lisbon Falls: Samantha Bolduc, Nik Hamlin, Sarah Jama, Jenn Moody; Livermore Falls: Dean Harrington; Poland: Whitney Casavina; Sabattus: Dylan Reny; Turner: Amanda Caldwell, Christi Caldwell, Alex Hurteau; Wales: Amy Cooley.

Cumberland

Bridgton: Adam Ranco; New Gloucester: John Anderson.

Franklin

Chesterville: Patricia Hastings; Farmington: Jared Brown, Michael Chapman; Jay: Destiny Daigle, Savannah Paul, Jenny Welch; New Sharon: Jordan Smith; New Vineyard: Iva Willis; Strong: Heidi Richards; Wilton: Bill McCrillis, Nick Richardson.

Kennebec

Litchfield: Kaitie St. Jean, Jennifer Twadelle; Monmouth: Wade Coulombe, Haylee Langlois, Beth Larrabee; Mt. Vernon: Emily Williams; North Monmouth: Kaeti Butterfield; Ashleigh Hartford, Megan Record, Elizabeth Shardlow; Readfield: Hannah Avery, Emma Godleski, Kyle Nunez, Leo Porter, Ben White; Wayne: Jay Esmahan; Winthrop: Morgan Beland, Rayanna Hancock, Monika McLaughlin.

Oxford

Bryant Pond: Jillian DeLallo; Canton: Kerri Kimball, Ashley Walker; Dixfield: Diane Hinckley; Hiram: Lisa Pyburn; Mexico: Marissa Crosby, Brittney Ducas; Norway: Izabel Wales; Otisfield: Jessica Paine; Oxford: Danielle Atter; Rumford: Chelsea Allison, Alicia Bulger, Alicia White; South Paris: Heather Hayes, Russell Seams; West Paris: Patty Pittman.

Sagadahoc

Bowdoin: Brittany Shearer; Bowdoinham: Erynn Taylor; Richmond: Amanda Brawn, Patrick Drake, Noah Lebel, Ben Rideout, Emily Rogers; Topsham: Jaclyn Brown, Cody Kinney, Vincent Vercillo.

Somerset

Madison: Sydney LeBlanc, Tori McLaughlin; New Portland: Kiley Holt; North Anson: Sami LeBeau.

