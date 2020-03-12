Suppers
WATERFORD—Community suppers are held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from Oct.-May (excluding Dec.) at the Wilkins House, Plummer Hill, Waterford Flat. The next supper will be March 20 and the hosts will be the Tarbells. Please bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to the pot luck. Beverages will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.
Historical Society
BRYANT POND—The Woodstock Historical Society will meet on at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Town Office complex, Bryant Pond.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Advertiser Democrat
What I’ve learned / Doe Doe Park pool
-
Advertiser Democrat
Oxford Hills Duplicate Bridge Club
-
Advertiser Democrat
Bar Association announces Law Day contests
-
Advertiser Democrat
Free Essentials of College Planning set
-
Advertiser Democrat
Clubs