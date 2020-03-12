Suppers

WATERFORD—Community suppers are held at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from Oct.-May (excluding Dec.) at the Wilkins House, Plummer Hill, Waterford Flat. The next supper will be March 20 and the hosts will be the Tarbells.  Please bring a main dish, salad, or dessert to the pot luck. Beverages will be provided. Everyone is welcome to attend.

BRYANT POND—The Woodstock Historical Society will meet on at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at the Town Office complex, Bryant Pond.

