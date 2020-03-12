Lewiston Middle School students, from left, Eva Sallee, Tatum Hunt, Tavian Leonard, Kaili Sumner and Ethan Rinko enjoy cold treats on opening day Thursday at Dairy Joy in Lewiston. The popular ice cream shop opened one week earlier than normal due to the recent unseasonably warm weather. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Natalye Masters, right, and Olivia Pray serve five milkshakes to Kathleen Dube during opening day Thursday at Dairy Joy in Auburn. The popular ice cream shop opened one week earlier than normal due to the recent unseasonably warm weather. Dube delivered the milkshakes to her 74-year-old mother, Patricia Dube, and Patricia's friends at Clover Manor. Kathleen Dube said she visits her mother about three times each week, and that Clover just limited visitations to certain times of the day due to the coronavirus outbreak. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal