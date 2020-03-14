LEWISTON – Patricia Elaine Castner, 78, a longtime resident of Minot, passed away peacefully Thursday March 12, 2020 at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion surrounded by her loving family.Pat was born in Auburn on March 17, 1941, the daughter of Kenneth and Zetta Johnson. She attended Auburn schools, obtaining her GED from Lewiston High School and retired from General Electric.She enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and close friends. She was a member of the West Auburn Congregational Church, Robin Dow and First Auburn Senior Citizen Groups.Pat was predeceased by her husband, Larry Stanley Castner; parents, Kenneth and Zetta Johnson; brothers, Glen Carleton, Donald Corey, Bruce Johnson and sisters, Nancy O’Connor and Gloria Damon; stepson, Shawn Castner; and father and mother-in-law, Stanley and Ruth Castner.Pat is survived by her children, Carol Carver-Cote and husband Ronald, John Carver Jr. and wife Theresa, James Carver and wife Susan, Donna Cote and husband Thomas; stepchildren, Kim Jones and husband Randy and Lynn Castner; and her many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on March 21, at 11 a.m. at West Auburn Congregational Church; immediately following the service will be a light lunch in the church vestry.With the Coronavirus we understand if you are not able to attend. A graveside service will be held in May. Arrangements entrusted to Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston Maine. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Androscoggin Home Health and Hospice.

