I want to thank the gentlemen with trucks who stopped to help after my car spun out of control on the Intervale Road last week at about noon. I did not catch their names and once I got my car out of the snowbank I headed straight home. We were at a blind spot on the road and I did not want to further endanger myself or them, but I do want to thank these guys.

It was comforting to see how everyone pitched to help me out of a bad spot. One did traffic control, another supplied a chain and the other a truck to tow me out.

I love living in this town. I don’t know who these guys are but they did not hesitate to help out a neighbor.

Thanks again for being good human beings.

Ann Speth, Bethel

