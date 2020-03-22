Western Maine Transportation suspends GreenLine, Lisbon connectors

LEWISTON — Western Maine Transportation will suspend its GreenLine Connector beginning Monday and continuing through April 3.

Riders are instructed to call WMTS for alternative transit options.

In addition, the BlueLine pilot is suspended through Friday. The first morning run and last evening run on the Lisbon Connection is suspended through April 3.

The Brunswick Explorer will offer one bus from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., eastbound on even hours and westbound on odd hours. The last bus will leave Sweetser at 5 p.m. through April 3.

Riders who use the Farmington/Wilton/Livermore Falls line and the Norway/South Paris/Oxford line should call for reduced demand respond options. Riders who use the Rumford/Mexico/Dixfield line should call for transit options.

There are no changes to the Citylink, ADA and dialysis services at this point in time.

When riding on any WMTS services riders are asked to practice social distancing as space allows, cover coughs and sneezes and practice good hand hygiene. And, check to be sure your destination is open to the public before going out. Also check store hours as some stores are closed or are open for a shorter day because of COVID-19.

WMTS offices will have essential office staff only report to work, so riders are asked to leave voice or email messages and someone will return messages as soon as possible.

Go to www.wmtsbus.org for service changes or call 1-800-393-9335 as further bus service suspensions may occur. These will be evaluated every Friday for the following week.

For riders trying to make connections with Concord Coach, go to www.concordcoachlines.com for updated schedule information.

