New urgent care center opens
LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare’s new urgent care center at 685 Sabattus St., across from Hannaford supermarket, opened to the public on Wednesday. The Lewiston clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. CMHC is hiring about 20 staff members.
