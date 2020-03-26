New urgent care center opens

LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare’s new urgent care center at 685 Sabattus St., across from Hannaford supermarket, opened to the public on Wednesday. The Lewiston clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. CMHC is hiring about 20 staff members.

 

