Saint Anselm

MANCHESTER, NH — Saint Anselm College has released the Dean’s List of high academic achievers for the first semester of the 2019-2020 school year. To be eligible for this honor, a student must have achieved a grade point average of 3.3 or better in the semester with at least 12 credits of study which award a letter grade. Amelie Crowe, an English major in the class of 2022 from Farmington, was named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Clark

WORCESTER, MA. — Mary K. Acheson-Field of Farmington, has been named to first honors on the Clark University Dean’s List. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the Fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3 (all A+s).

