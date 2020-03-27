Our highest priority shouldn’t be job creation, but disaster relief: giving families and small businesses that have lost their incomes enough money to afford necessities while the shutdown lasts, and providing generous aid to hospitals, clinics and other health care providers in this time of incredible stress. Republicans seem dead set on exploiting a crisis their own president helped create by his refusal to take the pandemic seriously.

How far behind will larger homeless encampments (think Hoovervilles) be with this Republican attitude of corporations before people?

Let’s get our people safely through this period of contagion, then worry about corporations.

People first.

Jane Pentheny, Poland

