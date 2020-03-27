In a recent political television ad, Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, a Democrat who is running against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins, said that for more than 30 years in Augusta, Republicans and Democrats sat on different sides of the aisle. She claimed that she put an end to that partisan seating arrangement.

However, that is not quite true.

Long before Gideon was elected to the Maine House, and even before she had moved to Maine, I served in the 117th through 121st Maine Legislatures where I, a Republican, sat next to Rep. Peter Truman, who was a Democrat.

Gideon is not correct in the statements she made in her ad.

Walter Gooley, Farmington

