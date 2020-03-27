It is almost impossible to run a small business anywhere without access to high-speed internet. Unfortunately, that is what some Mainers have been up against for far too long — particularly in Western Maine.

Bringing high-speed fiber optic and broadband expansion to more areas in Western Maine is one of the benefits of the New England Clean Energy Connect transmission line. As a direct benefit to Mainers for building the line, Western Maine communities will see $15 million for fiber optic and broadband expansion. I don’t think that’s something Mainers should pass up.

I have seen the bickering back and forth about this project but, at the end of the day, we should all agree that whenever we have the chance to invest in our communities, our infrastructure and our small businesses, we should take it. That is why I support the project.

Lindy Howe, Raymond

« Previous

Next »