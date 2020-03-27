BRYANT POND – Alice F. Hoyt, of Bryant Pond, left this life on March 23, 2020. Angels ushered her into the presence of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and her beloved husband and parents.Alice was born in Woodstock on Aug. 14, 1932, to her parents, Beatrice (Andrews) Farnum and Gordon (Joseph) Farnum.She lived most of her life in Bryant Pond; she graduated from Woodstock High School and attended nursing school in Berlin, N.H.She married Kenneth A. Hoyt on Aug. 14, 1954. They had four children and shared over 60 years together. Alice worked numerous jobs over the years, but her greatest love was being wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, many refer to her as their second mother. She also loved selling Stanley Products and did so for over 60 years.Alice was a member of the Bryant Pond Baptist Church and taught Sunday School there for many years. She belonged to many organizations including Judith Grover Tent #17 DUVCW, Woodstock Historical Society, Woodstock/Greenwood Senior Citizens and Franklin Grange. She taught 4-H for many years.Alice was predeceased by her husband, Ken; her parents; and sister, Leatrice Chase.She is survived by her children, Elizabeth “Beth” and Steve Hoover, JoAnn and David Crockett, James and Charlene Hoyt and Bob and Lisa (Petruccelli) Hoyt; seven grandchildren, Ray and Erin Crockett, Shawn Crockett, Marybeth and T.J. Ray, Joseph Hoyt and Lena, Lincoln Hoyt, Crystal and Will Curtis and Cylas Cash; six great-grandchildren, the light of her life, Shawni, Chase, Gabe, Hattie, Samantha and J.J. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond. In lieu of flowersdonations in her memory can be made to theBryant Pond Baptist Church112 Church St.Bryant Pond, ME 04219;Daughters of Veteransof the Civil War;the WoodstockHistorical Society;or to your favorite charity.

