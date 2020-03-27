LEWISTON – Emery E. Baillargeon, 78, of Lewiston went home to be with the Lord on March 25, 2020. He was born in Lewiston on May 24, 1941, the son of Jerome and Eugenie (Gallant) Baillargeon. A loving husband to Betty Ann (Richard) Baillargeon of 57 years and a loving father of five sons. He served in the Army National Guard and was proud to be a veteran. Emery was an extremely hard working and dedicated man; sometimes working three jobs to provide for his family.His home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. He was always striving to make people laugh with his unique sense of humor and that he did. He was fun loving and truly lived for the Lord. He especially enjoyed helping others. He did not judge people and accepted everyone for who they were. He loved his early morning coffee, playing cribbage with family members and never turned down a lobster feed. During the height of the shoe industry he was sought out for his skills of good year and little way stitching. He was the best in the industry. On weekends he would often work with his father doing carpentry jobs. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him. This world would be a much better place if we all lived by his example. He is survived by his loving wife, Betty; sons, Richard and wife, Terry of Wayne, Robert and wife, Sue of Lewiston, John of Lewiston, James and his significant other, Laura of Lewiston, and Gary and fiancé, Kim of Oxford; brothers, Nelson and wife, Karen of Hebron and Andre of Turner; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Jerome and Eugenie; two brothers, Gerard and Lionel and a sister, Bernadette.A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at www.albert-burpee.com

« Previous