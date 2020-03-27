LEWISTON – Dr. Stanley Kawliche, 94, of Lewiston, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. Stanley was born on April 3, 1925 in Rumford, the son of John and Kastancya (Stapinavich) Kawliacze. After graduating from Stephens High School in 1942, he enrolled at Bates College before putting his education on hold to enlist in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He proudly served his country in WWII as a staff sergeant first class, where he fought in Europe as a radio gunner on a B-24 Liberator. Stanley’s wanderlust soon brought him back to Europe after the War. It was while in Paris that he met his first wife, Josette Laurent. After returning home, he graduated from Bates, and then went on to Boston University, where his dream research earned him a doctorate in psychology. As fate would have it, one of the research volunteers would become his second great love. Barbara (Potwin) and Stanley were married in 1967 in Cambridge, Mass. Stanley had a diverse work history that involved everything from picking potatoes to working for the U.S. Embassy in The Hague. Eventually he settled in at Tri-County Mental Health Center in Lewiston, where he worked his way up to chief psychologist before retiring in 1992. After retirement, he spent a great deal of time in Costa Rica and Ecuador living with local families, where he made great friends and learned to speak Spanish. His love of languages (he became fluent in five) was only exceeded by his love of animals, books and family. The family has chosen not to decide which he loved more. (That last part was what we came to call a “Stanley Joke!”) Stanley is predeceased by Barbara, his wife of 42 years; Josette Laurent; brothers, Anthony Koliche and wife Laura, John Kolishe and wife Mabel, and sister, Adele Kawliacze.He is survived by his three sons, Boris and his two sons Alex and wife Allison, and Laurent, his daughter-in-law, Aimee; David, wife Joan, and son, Derek; and Greg and wife, Linda. Stanley was blessed with many family members who were important in his life, including, his in-laws, Fran and Mike Becker; his niece, Terry Koliche and husband, Tom Oliver; cousin Carol O’Buck and husband Rich, and cousin, Sophie McConnell. The Kawliche family would also like to express their deepest gratitude to his wonderful neighbors and friends for their support. Don and Sue Mercier, Cathy Sirois, Nancy and Paul Cote, Mayela Twitchell, Jake and Amy Kavanagh, and Denise Alvarez all played a special part in the final years of his life. The family is planning a memorial service at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.net For those who wish to honor Stanley’s life and love of reading, please consider a donation to theLewiston Public Library200 Lisbon St.Lewiston, ME, 04240

