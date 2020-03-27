RUMFORD – Benny J. Arsenault, 88, died peacefully on Saturday March 21, 2020 at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough with his family by his side.Benny was born in Mexico on July 31, 1931 to Calais and Winifred (Gaudet) Arsenault.During his high school years, he played sports and was considered an outstanding athlete. After graduating from Mexico High School in 1950, Benny served our country in the United States Navy. He met and married the love of his life Cecilia DeSalle in 1958 and went on to have five children. He worked at Boise Cascade for 37 years before retiring as assistant Machine Tender on R15 paper machine.Benny was so proud of his children and grandchildren. His favorite pastime was spending time with his family which included attending his grandkids various sporting events as a very enthusiastic supporter. He was an avid Red Sox fan.Benny was a communicant of the Parish of The Holy Savior St Athanasius St John Church, member of Fr Ambrose J. Barry Council #2091 Knights of Columbus, Napoleon Ouellette Post #24 American Legion, and the Gorizia Lodge #467 Sons of ItalyBenny is survived by his devoted wife of 61 years, Cecilia of Rumford. Other survivors include his two sons, Michael and his wife Sherrie of South Paris, Matthew and his wife Robin of Rye, N.H., his three daughters, Kim Kelcourse and her husband Michael of Rumford, Karen Chrisom and her husband Brendan of Dover, N.H. and Kathie Bolduc and her husband Peter of Poland; a brother, Urbain “Joe” Arsenault of Rumford and a sister, Lorraine Poirier of Rumford; 19 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.He was predeceased by brothers, Alvin, Edward, Henry, Raymond, a sister, Mildred Jamison; a grandson, John David Paradis and twin grandsons, Stephen and Matthew Kelcourse.The family would like to thank the staff at the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough for their outstanding care and kindness to Benny.Friends and family are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories with the family at www.meaderandson.com.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at a later date to be announced. Interment will be in the Maine Veterans Cemetery in Augusta. Arrangements are under the direction of the Meader & Son Funeral Home, 3 Franklin St., Rumford, Maine.

