NORWAY – William A. Letourneau Jr., of Oxford passed away on March 26, 2020 at Stephen’s Memorial Hospital in Norway.He was born on July 17, 1944 in Lewiston, to parents, William Sr. and Marion Letourneau.William was a marine corps veteran, having served two tours in Vietnam. Bill was a heck of an honest, hard working man who took great pride in every job he did. Bill was a self-employed concrete contractor, who loved being outside, whether it was for work or play.Bill is survived by his children, Tina, Mike and Laurie; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Joyce, Marlene, and Mona, and brother, René; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind several close friends.Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

