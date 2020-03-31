FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners voted Tuesday to approve a contingency operation plan for dispatchers, if needed, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meeting took place via teleconference with county personnel, members of the public and media all taking part. Votes were by roll call of Commissioners Terry Brann of Wilton, Charles Webster of Farmington and Clyde Barker of Strong, who were on separate phone lines and not at the county courthouse.

Tim Hardy, director of the county Emergency Management Agency, said dispatchers have developed a contingency plan for operating the Regional Communications Center, should dispatchers need to shelter in place.

“They worked all of the logistics out,” he said, and did a “fantastic job.”

Four dispatchers would work in each two-week rotation. Two dispatchers would work a 12-hour shift, and the other two would work the opposite shift but would be available at the center if needed, Hardy said.

“They are very willing to move forward with the plan once we deem it necessary,” he said.

County Clerk Julie Magoon sent a few questions to the labor union to see if there are any issues with the plan.

Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. updated commissioners on jail operations. He reached out to the public on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Monday to request personal protection equipment for medical staff treating inmates. He now has 50 disposable gowns, 15 face shields and gloves. He also has masks but not as many as he would like, he said.

Law enforcement is being very cooperative with giving out summonses for nonviolent crimes, Nichols said. For violent crimes, arrests would be made, he said.

Nichols said he is looking into temporary lodging for staff in case an employee doesn’t feel comfortable going home and possibly exposing their family to the virus.

No inmates have coronavirus, Nichols said Monday.

He is also talking with Sodexo food service, which serves the University of Maine at Farmington, in case the county loses the jail cook staff.

“We still need to feed the prisoners,” he said.

Regarding the budget for the coming year, Magoon said the process needs to start. County staff would prefer it be done remotely through teleconference or another off-site option. They have done a good job of keeping the public out of the county buildings, including vendors, she said. There is a drop box outside the courthouse where people can leave paperwork that can’t be sent electronically.

Magoon will work with Joshua Bell, chairman of the Budget Advisory Committee, to develop a time for selectmen in the three commission districts to meet to elect their representatives to the nine-member committee.

The April 6 meeting was canceled.

It will be up to the committee on how they want to hold their budget review, but it is preferred that it not be done at a county building, Magoon said.

“We are trying to limit foot traffic here at the courthouse,” she said. If the restrictions connected to COVID-19, which are currently in place until April 30, are lifted, they could revise the schedule, she said.

Hardy commended county staff for adhering to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

Magoon told commissioners a staff member will be appointed to update the county website with agendas and minutes.

Nichols said there is a section on COVID-19 on the top right corner of main webpage at www.franklincounty.maine.gov.

The commission meeting scheduled April 7 will be via teleconference and is tentatively set for 10 a.m.

