SOUTH PARIS – Douglas Miles, 89, of Oxford, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at the Maine Veterans Home in South Paris.He was born November 27, 1930, in Bridgton the son of Archibald C. and Clair E. (Barker) MilesDouglas attended Bridgton schools and was a member of the Army National Guard for four years prior to joining the U.S. Air Force serving for eight years during the Korean Era. After serving in the military he worked at Dielectric, drove truck for A & P as well as Sanborn Express. He then owned and operated Miles Gas Service in Oxford for eight years. Later he was a truck driver with Shaw’s for 14 years until his retirement.He was a member of the First Congregational Church of South Paris, the American Legion Post #112 in Oxford, and the Paris Hill Country Club.In earlier years Douglas enjoyed snowmobiling as a member of the Rock 0’dundee Snowmobile Club. He also loved golfing, going to camp, and traveling. He and his wife Anita went for an eight-week trip touring the United States after they sold their gas company.He is survived by a son, John Miles and wife Julie; a daughter, Deanne Miles; a step-daughter, Susan Avery Berger and husband, Tim; five grandchildren Angie Scangas, Michelle Cloutier, Morgan Miles, William L. Miles, and Cory Colby; four great-grandchildren, William D. Miles, Benjamin Brown, Tessa Colby and Josselyn Colby; a stepgrandchild, Christopher Adams; a great-stepgrandchild, Aaron Adams; a brother, David Miles and wife, Rosalie; two sisters, Natalie McAllister and Lucille Mayo; one stepsister, Mary Porter, as well as several nieces and nephews.Douglas was predeceased by his wife, Anita (St. Jernquist) Miles in 2017; his son, Robert Allen Miles in 1985; a grandson, Dana Bender in 2015; a brother, Donald Miles in 2019; a sister, Faye Miles and a stepsister Louise Houston.A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m., at the East Oxford Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oxford Hills Funeral Services, 1037 Main Street, Oxford.Online condolences may be shared with his family at www.oxfordhillsfuneralservices.comIn lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made by check to: MaineVeterans Homes477 High StreetSouth Paris, ME 04281Please memo:Veterans In Need.

