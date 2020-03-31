POLAND — In an email addressed to Regional School District 16 parents and residents on Monday, Superintendent Ken Healey wrote, “It is unlikely we will return to school by the end of April.”

In a previous message last month to the RSU 16 communities of Mechanic Falls, Minot and Poland Healey had set the return date for school for April 27.

Healey said the date to reopen schools may be extended based on “reports from epidemiologists, virologists, and other experts” regarding the continuing spread of COVID-19.

The district’s staff and administrators will continue to pursue learning plans, Healey said, “to engage students’ minds and bodies in productive and positive ways and continued engagement with teachers.”

Healey noted that schools are being cleaned and sanitized by the maintenance departments in preparation for reopening. He said students still cannot enter any buildings to retrieve any personal belongings.

The school year will not be extended, nor will students have to repeat this academic year, Healey said.

“Our webpage www.rsu16.org continues to serve as the most reliable hub for information as well as our official Facebook page, Regional School Unit 16,” Healey said. “Our new section of the website titled RSU 16 Learns offers access to continuation of learning communication and plans.”

« Previous

Next »

filed under: