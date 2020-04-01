100 Years Ago 1920

It will be noticed In our advertising columns that on and after May 13,1920, the Lewiston Journal will sell at 3 cents a copy everywhere and that the price by carrier in Lewiston and Auburn will be $7.00 a year or 15 cents a week delivered by newsboy, The advance in price by the Lewiston Journal has been delayed as long as it is possible, We are the last evening newspaper In Maine to advance to 3c. The trend of all newspapers is this price and in many cases to 5c. The Portland Evening, papers advanced to 3c several months ago. The Kennebec Journal and the Bath Daily Times have been selling at 3 cents for several weeks. Lewiston Dally Sun announced an advance to 3c a copy this morning, to take effect May 3rd—the date on which the advance will take place with the Lewiston Journal.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Six sweater awards were presented to members of the Lewiston High School varsity Basketball squad at the post season banquet staged by the Blue Devil Sports Family at the Heritage Room of Steckino’s Restaurant last evening. The sweater awards handed out by the school’s athletic director — Norm Parent — went to Ted Spugnardi, Joe Dean, Steve Slovenski, Bill Blackwood, and — Managers Dennis Chin and Mark Baker. Others who had qualified for such awards this past winter — had received their sweater awards in previous sports campaigns. Hence they were not called forward for the award of another sweater.

25 Years Ago: 1995

“Evening on Broadway,” a musical extravaganza featuring local talent, will be staged on April 7 at the Webster School auditorium. The show will begin at 7 p.m. and doors will open at 6:20 p.m. Mitch Thomas will return as master of ceremonies and performer. Norma Rice-Gould, musical director of “Evening on Broadway,” will again accompany most acts. Some of the other performers scheduled to appear are Kathy Haley, Michael McCarthy, Jo Drane, Brad Edwards, Thomas Deschaine, Freida Fournier and Rita Ditata. Proceeds from the annual event always benefit arts enrichment programs for Webster School students. As an additional feature this year, three door prizes will be given away due to donations from local businesses; T.J.’s Restaurant, L/A Public Theatre and Hoyts Cinema. Winners will be drawn during intermission, at which time refreshments will be available.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

« Previous

filed under: