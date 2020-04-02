Oxford Casino Hotel, which closed on Mar. 16 in response to the coronavirus outbreak, has barricaded its main entrance. It will remain closed until further notice. Oxford Town Manager Butch Asselin said that an ongoing suspension of operations could mean monthly revenue losses of up to $150,000 to the town. Nicole Carter / Advertiser Democrat

