We would like to start by saying thank you to our amazing OES Families. You have been so patient as we figure out how to “do school” in this new way. Thank you to those who came to pick up packets, have reached out to staff to check-in or say thank you, and who understand how hard this is on our teachers who are missing their students. We appreciate each and every one of you!

We know that many of you are still working and trying to figure out the new normal for you and your families and that school probably feels like one more thing you have to keep up with. Please know we understand this and we know it will take some time for all of us to find our new normal. What we want you to know is this: Do as much as you can, when you can and it will be enough. You know your family and your situation the best and we don’t want to add more stress to your plate. Look at the following article for more information on Remote Learning and what you can expect.

Remote Learning

March 23 marked the official first day of remote learning for MSAD 17. This is a new adventure for all of us and we don’t expect anyone to be perfect at it yet. We know that there is so much anxiety and uncertainty about what is happening in our world right now and the information is changing at a very rapid pace. Do the best you can with the tools you have at home. We understand that some of you may not have access to enough technology to access all of the online sites and resources, that is okay, those are supplemental. If all you can do right now is what was sent home in our child’s remote learning packet, that is okay, that will be enough. If your child is suffering from anxiety and they need a break from the work we sent, that is okay, give them what they need. You know your situation and your child the best. Do what works for your family and know that it is enough.

What can you expect from the school during this time of Remote Learning?

You can expect that your child’s teacher will:

*reach out to students daily by whatever means they typically contact you by (Remind, email, DOJO, etc.).

*conduct weekly check-ins with parents/guardians via phone.

*be available Mon-Thurs to answer student/parent questions as needed.

*continue to create remote learning packets for as long as the school is closed or until it becomes unsafe to do so.

The school will:

*keep our Facebook page and website updated with important information and reminders.

*send out School Messengers when there is important information that is critical to all families.

*find ways to help our students to connect with their teachers via Teacher Videos, posted Read Alouds, or other means. It is important for kids to be able to see that their teachers are still there and still care about them. Use your discretion on if and when you share these videos with your child. They will be posted on our School Facebook page and the Oxford Elementary School PTO Facebook page.

*notify parents when there are new packets to pick up.

We can not possibly replicate the type of lessons and activities that teachers deliver to your students while they are at school. We don’t expect you to become your child’s teacher. What we have sent home is review material that should be familiar to your students and provide them with some academic engagement while they are home. If your student is struggling with something that was sent home, reach out to your child’s teacher for clarification or guidance. They are ready, willing and able to help. They miss their students and they want to be helpful to you without overwhelming you.

If you have not received your child’s Remote Learning packet, please call the school and we will be able to help you. These packets should have about two weeks worth of work in them. We expect to get a second packet ready for distribution by April 2nd or 3rd.

Meal Delivery

Due to the current state of emergency in Maine, this is to explain the process that the Oxford Hills School District will use to provide meals during this period of school closure. A federal grant will enable the district to provide ongoing breakfast and lunch meals to students during the period of the school closure.

District buses will deliver meals to all current bus stops following the elementary bus late start time schedule. For example, if your child is picked up at 9:30 on a two-hour delay, expect a meal to be delivered at approximately that time. Please note that a student or adult must be at the stop to receive the meal.

These meals are provided at no cost for students ages 2-18 at any of our locations. If you miss the meals at your bus stop, buses will also be at all district schools between 11:30 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. and you can pick up your meals there as well.

Do not hesitate to contact the school if you have questions about this process. Our phone number is 539-4456 and we can be reached between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

