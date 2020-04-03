LEWISTON – Amy F. Ashton, 95, of Lewiston, passed away on Thursday March 26, 2020.Amy was born on Oct. 23, 1924, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Devlin) Begert.Amy was a graduate of Lewiston High School, University of Maine in Portland and St. Joseph’s College with a master’s degree in Education. She taught at Edward Little High School for over 40 years. On July 2, 1949, Amy married John H. Ashton of Lewiston. John passed away on April 15, 1969. A devout Catholic, Amy was a lifelong parishioner of St. Joseph Parish in Lewiston. She was extremely active in many facets of the parish her entire life. Amy was very devoted to her large family and friends who all fondly remember the outings at Reid State Park, the annual Fourth of July celebrations at her home and all the years she spent at the cottages in Old Orchard Beach. Amy was an active member of the board of directors at Dirigo FCU for 40-plus years.Amy is survived by her sister-in-law; Evelyn Tuttle; many nieces, nephews; godchildren; and dear friends. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband; brothers, Charles, Walter, James, Francis and Joseph Tuttle; cousin, Mary Riley; and sister-in-law, Muriel Begert.You are invited to offer condolences and pay tribute to Amy’s life by visiting her guest book at www.albert-burpee.com.A funeral mass, visitation and graveside service will be held at a later date due to the Coronavirus. Arrangements have been made through Albert and Burpee Funeral Home.