Gov. Janet Mills’ recent stay-at-home order for Mainers is an important and necessary step to slow the spread of COVID-19, but it omits some crucial actions that must be taken immediately if the state hopes to protect all residents and successfully fight the virus.

The stay-at-home order fails to halt evictions and foreclosures that are already piling up for Mainers who have lost their jobs or had their work hours significantly reduced due to the coronavirus. Although the state courts that handle evictions and foreclosures have been temporarily closed, this does not stop informal evictions (which are routine even in “normal” times) or prevent landlords and banks from beginning formal eviction proceedings that will fast-track families being put onto the street for failure to pay their rent or mortgage once the courts reopen.

Voluntary assurances from individual landlords and banks who are doing the right thing is not enough. The governor must invoke her authority to swiftly and comprehensively respond to the crisis by halting all evictions and foreclosures for 90 days, cancelling rent, and working with the federal government to set up and finance a statewide program to compensate property owners for lost operating revenue.

Safe and secure housing is the first line defense against this new and unpredictable virus, and ought to be a basic human right guaranteed to all Mainers.

Francis Eanes, Lewiston

